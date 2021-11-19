Audi on Friday revealed a new electric crossover at Auto Guangzhou 2021.

It's sized between the E-Tron and recently launched Q4 E-Tron, but it isn't the Q6 E-Tron that Audi plans to unveil in 2022. Rather, the new crossover has been badged a Q5 E-Tron, and it's been developed exclusively for the Chinese market where it will be built by Audi via a local joint venture with Chinese automaker SAIC.

The vehicle is hardly a surprise as it was formally announced in April during Auto Shanghai 2021, where Audi rolled out a thinly veiled concept version. Prototypes have also been spotted testing in the past year.

2022 Audi Q5 E-Tron

The Q5 E-Tron is based on Volkswagen Group's MEB platform designed for mainstream electric vehicles, and is essentially Audi's version of the Volkswagen ID.6 X (shown below), another electric crossover developed for the Chinese market.

Like the VW ID.6 X, the Audi Q5 E-Tron measures roughly 192 inches in length and features third-row seats. The standard configuration will be seven seats but buyers will have the option of swapping the middle row with a pair of captain's chairs.

Three grades have been announced. The base 35 grade will offer a 55-kilowatt-hour battery and a rear-mounted motor rated at 177 hp. The mid-range 40 grade will offer an 83.4-kwh battery and a 201-hp motor at the rear. The range-topping 50 grade features the same battery as the 40 grade, but a dual-motor all-wheel-drive system good for 302 hp.

2022 Volkswagen ID.6 X

Sales of the Q5 E-Tron in China should start late this year or early next.

While we won't see this particular Audi in the U.S., the brand with the four rings plans many more electric vehicles for our market in its quest to transition to a full-electric lineup in the coming decade. The Q4 E-Tron arrives later this year and will be followed by the Q6 E-Tron in late 2022 or early 2023. An A6 E-Tron is also due in 2023, and we should also see an updated E-Tron by then as well.

