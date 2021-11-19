Lincoln on Friday unveiled a new Zephyr at Auto Guangzhou 2021.

The mid-size sedan has been developed exclusively for sale in China, and when it enters production later this year will become the first Lincoln sedan to built in the country. Given China's love of sedans, it's surprising it has taken Lincoln this long.

The Zephyr is the production version of the Zephyr Reflection concept car rolled out at April's Auto Shanghai 2021. The production version has stayed true to the lines of the handsome concept, though the styling is similar to what you see on some Audi models, especially the A7 Sportback.

2022 Lincoln Zephyr

The interior is also striking, thanks in part to digital screens spanning the length of the dash. Most of the digital real estate is touch sensitive, and in the background is an image of a night sky, which Lincoln said it selected to provide a calming experience. Also providing a calming experience is the availability of ActiveGlide, Lincoln's driver-assist feature that enables hands-free driving in certain conditions, albeit with the driver required to monitor things at all times.

The Zephyr stretches 196 inches in length, which is a couple of inches longer than the former MKZ, the sedan the Zephyr replaces, and interior space should be generous thanks to a long 114-inch wheelbase.

The Zephyr will start sales in China in the first quarter of 2022. It will be offered initially with a 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-4 and 8-speed automatic. Both front- and all-wheel drive should be available. A hybrid powertrain may also be offered at some point.

2022 Lincoln Zephyr

We won't see it in the U.S., though its underpinnings should be shared with a soft-roader Ford is preparing for U.S. sale as a replacement for the Fusion.

The Zephyr's design language will also influence future Lincolns headed our way. We know of four electric Lincolns in the pipeline, the first of which is due here in 2022. Current design chief Kemal Curic in June said to expect minimalist body panels on future Lincolns, as well as lighting elements across the entire front end connecting the headlights, and large glass roofs to allow natural light into the cabin.

For more from the Guangzhou auto show, head to our dedicated hub.