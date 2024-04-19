The Chevrolet Silverado 1500 has an option for off-roaders in the form of the ZR2, but there's still a void in the lineup for a high-performance off-road truck to take on vehicles like the Ford F-150 Raptor R and upcoming Ram 1500 RHO (the TRX's tamer replacement).

Suspension expert Fox Factory has decided to fill that void by this week revealing the 2024 Chevy Silverado Fox Factory Edition. Fox is the same company that has supplied dampers for multiple generations of the Raptor, and for its custom Silverado the company teamed up with off-road racing expert Brenthel Industries, led by brothers Jordan and Jonathan Brenthel.

Naturally, the truck gets Fox's top-of-the-line dampers, in this case its 3.2 Live Valve Internal Bypass coil-over dampers which rely on various inputs, including steering angle, brake, and throttle position, and continuously adjust the compression and rebound in real-time to suit the conditions. They also feature a toggle switch on the dash that allows the driver to change between several pre-programmed damping algorithms.

Other suspension components are supplied by Brenthel Industries, including the company's Baja Kits long travel front suspension and rear aluminum trailing arms. The result is close to 15 inches of travel front and rear. The addition of the new suspension, plus 37-inch BFGoodrich All-Terrain T/A KO2 wrapped around a set of 17-inch Method Race forged wheels, adds 7.5 inches to the width of the truck, increasing it to 88.5 inches in total.

To ensure adequate performance under the hood, Fox has added a Whipple supercharger to the Silverado's 6.2-liter V-8, upping output from 420 to 700 hp. Drive is routed to all four wheels via the stock 10-speed automatic and 2-speed transfer case, plus a front axle featuring RCV CVs and a rear setup with a JE Reel driveline and a full-width semi-float Dana 60 axle that features a 3.73 gear set, ARB Air Locker locking differential, and 35-spline shafts.

The design of the truck is also taken care of with custom steel bumpers and skid plates, additional lighting, and carbon-fiber body panels including the hood, flared fenders, and the bedsides. There are upgrades for the cabin as well, where more carbon fiber can be found, in addition to leather and Alcantara trim. Hardware upgrades include the aforementioned toggle switch for the dampers, plus a six-switch panel to control accessories. Finally, each truck is numbered with a serialized dash plaque.

Fox is currently accepting orders for the truck. All the upgrades come at a steep price as Fox estimates the starting price to come in at $209,999. Just 500 are destined to be built and each will be offered with a three-year, 36,000-mile warranty. Fox hasn't said when deliveries will start.