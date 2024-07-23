BMW will auction off a one-off version of its redesigned 2025 M5 at next month's 2024 Monterey Car Week to help raise funds for charity.

The new M5 made its debut in June and starts U.S. deliveries in the fourth quarter, and the one-off example will be the first in the country.

It's officially known as the 2025 BMW M5 Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance #1/1, the name celebrating the annual Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance which serves as the highlight of Monterey Car Week.

Among the unique touches are the paint color, trim color, wheels, and various interior details that highlight the Pebble Beach Concours. The paint is BMW's Individual Frozen Orange metallic hue which the automaker has discontinued at the Dingolfing plant in Germany where the M5 is built.

2025 BMW M5 Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance #1/1

BMW said the bespoke options cost approximately $57,000 on their own.

Auction house Gooding & Company will handle the sale of the car on Aug. 16. BMW will donate all proceeds above the car's MSRP to the official foundation of the Pebble Beach Concours.

This year's Monterey Car Week starts on Aug. 9 and culminates with the Pebble Beach Concours on Aug. 18.

The latest M5 is priced from $120,675 in the U.S., including a $1,175 destination charge. It's powered by a plug-in hybrid powertrain similar to the one in BMW's XM SUV, which consists of a twin-turbocharged 4.4-liter V-8 paired with an electric motor integrated with the transmission. Peak power is 717 hp, or enough for 0-60 mph acceleration in 3.4 seconds.