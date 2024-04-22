Ford's supercharged 5.2-liter V-8 known as the Predator is available once again in crate form, and is priced at $29,500.

The engine is probably best known as the power source of the previous-generation Mustang Shelby GT500, where it delivered 760 hp. It now does duty in the F-150 Raptor R, albeit with output slightly detuned to 720 hp.

The crate version, which carries part number M-6007-M52SCA in the Ford Performance catalog, is rated at the full 760 hp when paired with an associated control module (part no. M-6017-M52SC) and run on premium fuel.

Ford notes the engine shouldn't be installed in a road-going vehicle. According to the automaker, the engine likely violates current U.S. and Canadian emissions rules for street-legal cars.

Ford's Predator supercharged 5.2-liter V-8

The cast-aluminum engine has a dry weight of 536 pounds, which comes close to the 580 pounds of the Godzilla 7.3-liter V-8 that features a heavy cast-iron block. This is likely due to the supercharger, an Eaton TVS design, and its associated piping adding extra pounds.

Other details of the engine include a 9.5:1 compression ratio, a forged-steel crankshaft and forged-steel connecting rods, forged-aluminum pistons, and a 92-millimeter throttle body. The engine also comes with items such as the exhaust manifolds, starter and alternator, and the A/C compressor included.

The Predator is just one of a long list of modern Ford engines available in crate form. Other popular options include the Coyote 5.0-liter V-8, EcoBoost 2.3-liter turbo-4, and the Godzilla and more potent Megazilla 7.3-liter V-8s.