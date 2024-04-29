EV startup Polestar recently demonstrated the rapid charge capability of a new lithium-ion battery being developed by Israeli company StoreDot.

For the demonstration, a Polestar 5 prototype fitted with a 77-kwh battery from StoreDot was able to charge from 10-80% in just 10 minutes using a DC fast-charger.

According to Polestar, the prototype experienced a consistent charge rate starting at 310 kw and rising to a peak of more than 370 kw at the end of the charging session.

In a midsize sedan like the 5, Polestar said a 10-minute charge at such rates could add around 200 miles of range. The company also said the StoreDot battery could potentially be increased to at least 100 kwh of capacity in a vehicle like the 5.

StoreDot's battery, known as an Extreme Fast Charging (XFC) battery, is claimed by the company to use silicon-dominant cells. The company also claimed the battery doesn't require sophisticated cooling systems.

StoreDot's battery is still years from reaching production, though. In an interview with Reuters last year, StoreDot said it hopes the battery will be in production by 2027.

The Polestar 5, which is being developed on Polestar's own EV platform, will arrive much sooner. The sedan will be formally introduced later this year before going on sale in 2025.

No specifications have been confirmed, though Polestar has previously said it targets a maximum power output of 884 hp from a dual-motor all-wheel-drive powertrain. Polestar has also previously confirmed an 800-volt electrical architecture, which will enable high-speed charging.