Historic British marque MG this month named Jozef Kaban as its design chief.

The former Volkswagen brand design chief has been charged with crafting a new design language for MG's global portfolio of electric and hybrid vehicles, and will lead a team at MG's Global Design Center in London.

Kaban is a graduate of the prestigious Royal Academy of Art in London, and is most widely recognized for being the designer of the Bugatti Veyron hypercar.

He also had stints at fellow Volkswagen Group brands Audi and Skoda, as well as at BMW and Rolls-Royce.

Jozef Kaban

MG, which celebrates its centenial this year, has been going from strength to strength since its takeover by Chinese automaker SAIC in 2006. MG last year managed more than 840,000 deliveries worldwide, and its goal for 2024 is to grow deliveries to one million units.

While MG builds most of its cars in China, most of its deliveries—over 80%--were outside of China, making it the country's biggest export car brand.

MG has focused on profitable segments like crossovers and hatchbacks since coming under the ownership of SAIC. Those efforts have paid off as MG now has the capacity to return to its sports car roots, starting with the fully electric Cyberster roadster that went on sale earlier this year.