BFGoodrich has launched a new generation of its leading all-terrain tires.

The BFGoodrich All-Terrain T/A K03 is the replacement for the K02, which was and still is a popular choice for factory off-roaders like the Ford F-150 Raptor and Bronco Raptor, as well as more hardcore versions of the Jeep Wrangler. So the K03 has a lot to live up to.

Improvements include better wear performance, plus a new tread pattern and compound both designed to increase traction and durability over different types of terrain, according to BFGoodrich.

The sidewalls were also designed to prevent objects from snagging and splitting this more vulnerable part of the tire. A serrated shoulder design and "mud-phobic bars" were designed to improve traction on mud and snow.

BFGoodrich All-Terrain T/A K03 tire

BFGoodrich also claims the new compound and tread pattern provide greater longevity. Among the longevity-focused features are 3D locking strips, designed for even wear over the life of the tire. The footprint shape was also designed to better distribute stress and loads, again to promote even wear across the surface of the tire.

According to Harold Phillips, BFGoodrich's global general manager, the new tire has been developed using lessons learned over the 10 years since the K02 was launched.

The K03 starts sales in May in 13 sizes, with an additional 17 sizes arriving in August and five more in October. Those will be followed by 52 additional sizes in 2025 and 19 sizes in 2026. BFGoodrich offers a 50,000-mile warranty on the rubber.