The 2024 Jeep Gladiator now looks pretty in pink thanks to the addition of the popular Tuscadero paint option to the color palette.

This is the first time Jeep has offered Tuscadero, named after the character Pinky Tuscadero from the 1970s sitcom "Happy Days," on the Gladiator. The color launched on the 2021 Wrangler and returned as an option for that model by 2024.

The decision to bring back Tuscadero for the Wrangler, and to add it to the Gladiator, is down to popular demand, according to Jeep. More than 30,000 customers ordered Tuscadero-painted Wranglers when the color first became available for the 2021 model year, the automaker said.

Tuscadero is an $895 option on the 2024 Gladiator—the same price as on the Wrangler. It's currently available to order on the Sport, Mojave, and Rubicon grades, with the first vehicles scheduled to arrive in showrooms this summer.

2021 Jeep Wrangler Tuscadero

The color will be available on additional Gladiator grade later ths quarter, and customers will be able to order it through the end of the 2024 model year, Jeep said. The automaker didn't discuss continued availability after 2024, though.

Unveiled at the 2023 Detroit auto show, the 2024 Gladiator is updated with a new grille, 12.3-inch infotainment screen, and standard side-curtain airbags, among other features. New Mojave X and Rubicon X grades also add more features to the Rubicon and Mojave grades. Pricing remains below $40,000.

In a LinkedIn post this week, Jeep brand boss Bill Peffer also confirmed a Gladiator 4xe plug-in hybrid model to complement the current Wrangler 4xe and Grand Cherokee 4xe. It's due to come to market "later next year," Peffer said. It is expected to be available for the 2025 model year in the U.S.