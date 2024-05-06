The Genesis GV80 has been extensively updated for 2025, and impressively the starting price is roughly the same as 2024's pricing. Among the updates are some styling tweaks, a new dash, new color and wheel options, plus the option of a coupe-like body style.

In our first test of the 2024 Lexus GX 550, we walked away shocked at how balanced the body-on-frame SUV is. We've now tested it again, this time for towing. While it can tow without any major issues, the experience isn't without its drawbacks.

BMW is working on a new generation of the M5 with plug-in hybrid power, and a prototype has just been spotted. The debut will take place later this year, and BMW has confirmed that both an M5 sedan and M5 Touring wagon will make it to the U.S.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

