Mercedes-Benz last year launched the CLE-Class, a single nameplate that serves as the replacement for the two-door versions of the previous-generation C-Class and E-Class.

The automaker has since followed up with a sporty AMG-tuned version of the CLE-Class. It's badged a CLE 53, and on Monday the covers came off the open-top version, or Cabriolet, the term Mercedes likes to use for its convertibles.

The CLE 53 coupe starts sales this summer as a 2024 model. The CLE 53 Cabriolet will follow in the second half of the year but as a 2025 model. Pricing for both will be announced closer to the respective market launches.

The powertrain is a 3.0-liter turbocharged inline-6 aided by an electric compressor (to build boost at low revs) and 48-volt mild-hybrid system. The setup delivers a peak 443 hp, though the mild-hybrid can add a temporary 23 hp at low speeds to help with take-off. Drive goes to all four wheels via a 9-speed automatic transmission.

2025 Mercedes-Benz AMG CLE 53 Cabriolet

From driving the coupe, we know the powertrain delivers power quickly and strongly, though there isn't the responsiveness and unending thrust that you'll find in a modern AMG V-8. Claimed performance figures include 0-60 mph acceleration in 4.1 seconds (with available launch control) and a top speed governed to 155 mph.

For handling, the CLE 53 comes standard with adaptive dampers, rear-wheel steering, and a rear bias for the all-wheel-drive system. There's even a Drift mode where the car operates purely as a rear-wheel-drive model.

The CLE 53 stands out thanks to flared wheel arches that house a track made 2.3 inches wider at the front and 3.0 inches wider at the rear compared to the regular CLE-Class. The wheels are AMG light alloys measuring 19 inches standard (20 inches available), and these house powerful brakes with ventilated rotors measuring 14.6 inches and with four-piston fixed calipers at the front, and 14.2 inches at the rear and with single-piston floating calipers.

2025 Mercedes-Benz AMG CLE 53 Cabriolet

Inside, there's a 12.3-inch floating digital screen for the gauge cluster and an 11.9-inch floating touchscreen with a portrait orientation for the infotainment system. The cabin also features a flat-bottom steering wheel, unique sport seats, ambient lighting, and a voice assistant.

The roof is an automated soft-top that can be ordered in black, gray, or red. It takes around 20 seconds to open or close, and can be operated at speeds of up to 37 mph. When the roof is lowered, an electric divider separates the folded mechanism from the cargo area in the trunk.

AMG isn't done with its tuning of the CLE-Class. Though it's yet to be announced, a CLE 63 is expected to arrive at some point, as evidenced by recent sightings of camouflaged prototypes.