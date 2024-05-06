Genesis' top-selling GV80 undergoes a mid-cycle refresh for the 2025 model year, and despite all the changes that have been made, there's no increase in pricing.

The 2025 GV80 made its debut last fall, and Genesis last week announced the midsize SUV will reach showrooms in the coming weeks with a starting price of $59,050, including a $1,350 destination charge. That's roughly what the 2024 model starts at.

Among the updates buyers of the 2025 model can look forward to are minor styling tweaks, a new dash with floating screens for the digital gauge cluster and infotainment system, and new color and wheel options. There's also a coupe-like body style, though timing and pricing for this option haven't been announced.

No changes have been made to the powertrains of the GV80. The updated SUV offers the current choices of a 2.5-liter turbo-4 with 300 hp or a 3.5-liter twin-turbocharged V-6 with 375 hp. The GV80 Coupe has been announced with the 3.5-liter twin-turbo V-6 but with a higher tune of 409 hp. All GV80s come with an 8-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel dive.

2025 Genesis GV80 2025 Genesis GV80

Included with the $59,050 base price is a GV80 with the 2.5-liter turbo-4. The list of standard features is long and includes things like self-leveling rear suspension, 19-inch wheels, an automated tailgate with a hands-free system, power adjustable front seats, aluminum door sill plates, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and multiple electronic driver-assist features.

Upgrading to the 3.5-liter twin-turbo V-6 will cost at least $75,150, including destination. It also brings a few extras as standard, such as leather trim, 20-inch wheels, adjustable suspension, a panoramic sunroof, a head-up display, and more.

Genesis has also shown an updated GV70 compact crossover. It starts sales in Korea shortly but is only due to arrive in the U.S. as a 2026 model, meaning sales aren't likely to start here until next year.