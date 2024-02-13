Mercedes-Benz has introduced a new nameplate for the 2024 model year in the form of the CLE-Class, and it reaches dealerships shortly.

The CLE-Class is a single replacement for two-door versions of both the C-Class and E-Class, and in terms of size and technology the CLE is closer to the positioning of the E-Class.

It is priced to start from $57,650 in the base CLE 300 grade. A more powerful CLE 450 grade will also be available at launch, priced from $66,800. Both figures include a $1,150 destination charge.

The CLE-Class will only be available as a coupe initially. A convertible has been revealed but timing for its arrival in the U.S. is unclear. Elsewhere the convertible starts sales this spring.

2024 Mercedes-Benz CLE-Class Coupe and CLE-Class Cabriolet

The CLE 300 grade is powered by a 2.0-liter turbo-4 rated at 255 hp, while the CLE 450 packs a turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-6 good for 375 hp. In each case, a 9-speed automatic, all-wheel drive, and a 48-volt mild-hybrid system are standard.

Other standard features include a 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster, a portrait-style 11.9-inch infotainment screen running the latest version of Mercedes' MBUX infotainment system, a 15-speaker Burmester premium audio system, a panoramic sunroof, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and a wireless smartphone charger. Multiple electronic driver-assist features are also fitted as standard, including automatic emergency braking and blind-spot monitors.

A Pinnacle package adds $2,600 to the price tag and includes some useful items, such as a head-up display, a surround-view camera system, and digital headlights that can project certain information on the road ahead.

2024 Mercedes-Benz CLE-Class Coupe

Buyers seeking increased performance can look forward to a pair of AMG grades to be badged the CLE 53 and CLE 63 S E Performance. The CLE 53 has already been revealed with a turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-6 and mild-hybrid combination good for 443 hp.

The CLE 63 S E Performance should feature the same powertrain setup as the C 63 S E Performance, meaning plug-in hybrid technology teamed with a turbo-4 for a peak output of 671 hp.

Specific market timing for the AMGs in the U.S. haven't been announced, but the CLE 53 is due to arrive here as a 2024 model.