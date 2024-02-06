Mercedes-Benz's CLE-Class Coupe, launched for the 2024 model year as the replacement for coupe versions of both the previous-generation C-Class and E-Class, has spawned a convertible.

Revealed late on Monday as the CLE-Class Cabriolet, the handsome convertible is scheduled to start sales in Europe in April. Its availability in the U.S. hasn't been announced but a launch later this year is likely, as a 2024 or possibly a 2025 model.

The CLE-Class is mechanically related to both the latest C-Class and E-Class, but in terms of size and technology, it's closer to the positioning of the E-Class. The strategy is similar to what Mercedes did with the CLK-Class from two decades ago. The CLK-Class was mechanically similar to the C-Class on sale at the time but positioned higher.

Mercedes hasn't pulled any surprises with the design of the CLE-Class Cabriolet. Most of the lines are shared with the coupe but the fixed roof has been replaced by a retractable soft-top roof here. The roof's fabric features multiple layers to protect against sound and the weather, and depending on the market buyers will be able to choose from the colors black, gray, or red. The roof takes roughy 20 seconds to open or close and can function at speeds of up to 37 mph.

New Mercedes-Benz CLE-Class Cabriolet

The CLE-Class Cabriolet is fitted as standard with an electronic wind deflector system. At the push of a button, small deflectors emerge from behind the rear head restraints to reduce turbulence in the cabin. For further comfort, Mercedes also bundles its Airscarf heating system as standard. As the name suggests, this feature provides warm air around the necks and throats of front-seat occupants.

Storage space in the trunk measures 13.6 cubic feet, reduced to 10.4 cubic feet when the roof is folded. For extra space requirements, the rear seats can be folded thanks to a 60:40 split.

The interior design of the CLE-Class range is the same as in the latest C-Class. There's a 12.3-inch floating display for the instrument cluster and an 11.9-inch floating display with a portrait orientation for the infotainment system.

New Mercedes-Benz CLE-Class Cabriolet New Mercedes-Benz CLE-Class Cabriolet

The CLE-Class also adopts Mercedes' latest in-car technology. This includes a new electrical architecture that controls a wide array of functions and will support over-the-air updates down the road, as well as the installation of third-party apps. Mercedes gave the examples of TikTok, Angry Birds, Zync video streaming, and the web browser Vivaldi. Apps such as Zoom can also be used, thanks to a dash-mounted camera facing the driver and front passenger, though not while driving.

The CLE-Class Cabriolet has been launched in Europe with a trio of 2.0-liter turbo-4 engine options, all with 48-volt mild-hybrid technology. For the U.S. market, Mercedes is likely to offer the car in CLE 300 and CLE 450 grades, matching the coupe. The CLE 300 grade gets a 2.0-liter turbo-4 rated at 255 hp, while the CLE 450 gets a turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-6 good for 375 hp. In each case a 9-speed automatic and all-wheel drive are standard. Expect the same for the convertible.

Buyers seeking greater performance can look forward to a pair of AMG grades to be badged the CLE 53 and CLE 63 S E Performance. A CLE 53 Coupe has already arrived with a turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-6 and mild-hybrid combination good for 443 hp, and the same setup should feature in the CLE 53 Cabriolet. The CLE 63 S E Performance Cabriolet meanwhile should feature the same powertrain setup as the C 63 S E Performance, meaning plug-in hybrid technology teamed with a turbo-4 for a peak output of 671 hp.