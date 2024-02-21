The 2024 model year sees the Jeep Gladiator gain a series of updates that help enhance its capability while delivering value, further solidifying its status as a popular midsize pickup truck ready for off-road adventures.

The 2024 Gladiator debuted last fall and is now being shipped out to dealerships. Its grades include the familiar Sport, Sport S, Willys, Mojave, and Rubicon, plus the Mojave X and Rubicon X which are new additions for 2024. The new grades build on the already capable Mojave and Rubicon grades by adding extras like an off-road camera, steel bumpers, and leather-lined front seats with 12-way power adjustment.

Pricing for the 2024 Gladiator starts at $39,790 for the base Sport grade and tops out at $64,890 for the range-topping Rubicon X grade. Both figures include an $1,895 destination charge.

Even in Sport guise, the Gladiator comes generously equipped with standard features. The list includes Dana solid axles front and rear, four-wheel drive, 17-inch wheels with 32-inch tires, a 12.3-inch infotainment screen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and side-curtain airbags (for first and second rows).

Anyone planning to go off-roading will want to look at grades starting from the Willys and up. The Willys is priced from $46,890, including destination, and includes handy items like 32-inch mud-terrain tires, rock rails, a rear locking differential, all-weather floor mats, 10 inches of ground clearance, and the Off-Road Plus drive mode that can adjust features like the throttle, transmission shift points, and traction control to aid the driver in tricky off-road situations.

Buyers have nine colors to choose from, including Anvil which is new for 2024. There are also three roof options and two door options.

Just one powertrain is offered across the lineup, in this case the familiar Pentastar 3.6-liter V-6. It delivers 285 hp and can be ordered with either a 6-speed manual or 8-speed automatic. Jeep quotes a max payload of 1,725 pounds and a towing capacity of 7,700 pounds. A previous diesel option was phased out last year with the special Rubicon FarOut Edition. For buyers willing to wait, a plug-in hybrid Gladiator 4xe is expected to be added for the 2025 model year.

Gladiator production is handled at Stellantis' plant in Toledo, Ohio. The same plant builds the related Wrangler SUV which was also updated for 2024.