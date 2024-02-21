Porsche only made a little over 300 examples of the 959, and one of them was allegedly bought by Nissan for benchmarking purposes while the automaker was developing the R32 Skyline GT-R. The car is now headed to an auction coinciding with next month's Amelia Island Concours d'Elegance.

Mercedes-Benz has been spotted testing a prototype for its next CLA-Class, and the design looks to be a close match to the lines of the handsome Concept CLA-Class unveiled last fall. The new compact sedan is due around 2025 and will offer buyers a choice between hybrid and fully electric powertrains.

With sales slowing, Ford has slashed Mustang Mach-E pricing for the third time in just over a year. The latest price cuts mean the electric crossover starts just over $40,000, and in some grades the cuts are more than $8,000.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

Nissan may have used this Porsche 959 for GT-R development

2025 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class Hybrid spied

Ford continues to slash pricing on the Mustang Mach-E

Jeep recalls 200,000 plug-in hybrids for defroster bug

Decision on Porsche electric hypercar to be made soon

EPA may allow weaker emissions rules, slower EV rollout

2024 Jeep Gladiator pricing remains below $40,000

Review: 2024 Volvo S60

2024 Toyota Land Cruiser costs $57,445, hybrid powertrain standard

Hyundai's Genesis reportedly backpedaling on all-EV plan, to hybrids