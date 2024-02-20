The redesigned 2024 Toyota Land Cruiser is due in showrooms this spring with a base price of $57,445, Toyota announced Tuesday.

That base price, which includes a $1,495 destination charge, matches what Toyota discussed when the new Land Cruiser (dubbed the 250 Series) was unveiled last summer. It applies to the base Land Cruiser 1958 model, named after the year the Land Cruiser debuted in the U.S. Toyota will also offer mid-spec Land Cruiser and top-spec Land Cruiser First Edition grades, priced at $63,445 and $76,445, respectively.

The starting price a big decrease from the previous-generation 200 Series Land Cruiser that ended production in 2021, which started around $85,000, reflecting Toyota's strategy to reposition the Land Cruiser as a smaller, more rugged SUV.

2024 Toyota Land Cruiser

The U.S.-spec 2024 Land Cruiser (Toyota sells a different version called the 300 Series in other markets) is 4.4 inches narrower and 1.2 inches shorter than the previous 200 Series, with retro styling. Underneath is a version of the Toyota TNGA-F platform also used by the Sequoia and Tacoma, as well as the Lexus GX and LX.

Every 2024 Land Cruiser is a hybrid. A 2.4-liter turbo-4 engine is paired with a 48-hp electric motor inside an 8-speed automatic transmission that combine to make 326 hp and 465 lb-ft of torque. Full-time four-wheel drive with a 2-speed electronically shifted transfer case, a Torsen limited-slip center differential with manual locking capability, and a locking rear differential are standard as well. Mid- and top-spec models add disconnecting front sway bars.

2024 Toyota Land Cruiser

Base Land Cruiser 1958 models have heated cloth seats, an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and a six-speaker audio system. Mid-level Land Cruiser models upgrade to a 12.3-inch touchscreen, 10-speaker audio system, and synthetic leather seats. Only the top-spec Land Cruiser First Edition gets real leather upholstery.

Standard driver-assist features include automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, blind-spot monitoring, and adaptive cruise control. A surround-view camera system is optional.

The 2024 Lexus GX, which is closest to the Land Cruiser in size and mission, gets a higher starting price of $64,250. Lexus aims to justify the price premium with a more luxurious cabin and a standard twin-turbo 3.4-liter V-6 rated at 349 hp.