Volkswagen only just launched its 2025 ID.7 hatchback, but a new body style for the electric midsizer has just been added. It's a wagon that VW calls the ID.7 Tourer, and there's a chance it will be offered in the U.S.

The ID.7 hatch is VW's Tesla Model S rival, and is slated to reach dealerships later this year as a 2025 model. It will help fill the void left by the discontinued Passat sedan.

The ID.7 Tourer starts sales in Europe shortly, but VW hasn't said whether it will also reach the U.S. However, the automaker did tease the possibility with the unveiling of the ID.Space Vizzion on local soil. The 2019 concept, which served as a preview for the ID.7 Tourer, made its world debut at Los Angeles' Petersen Automotive Museum before showing up at the LA auto show a week later.

VW also hasn't revealed full specifications for the ID.7 Tourer but said there will be two battery options, with the bigger option offering a maximum 200-kw charging rate and approximately 425 miles of range on the WLTP test cycle used overseas. A figure closer to 300 miles is likely when tested using the stricter EPA test cycle. Helping to optimize range is a relatively low drag coefficient of 0.24, which is just slightly off the sedan's 0.23 cd rating.

The two battery options likely match the 77- and 86-kwh options announced for the hatch in most markets, though the U.S. only receives the smaller unit. Rear- and all-wheel-drive options are offered, with the peak output capped at 282 hp. Again, expect the same to be the case for the wagon.

The only difference between the hatch and the wagon on the inside is the extra cargo space of the latter. It measures 19.3 cubic feet with the rear seats up and 60.5 cubic feet when the seats are folded flat.

The ID.7 is effectively VW's flagship car, and as such as it comes loaded with the automaker's latest technology, much of which is fitted as standard. Top-shelf items include an augmented reality head-up display, a 15-inch infotainment screen, a climate-control system that can direct air at an occupant or spatially to cover the cabin, and a panoramic sunroof with with smart glass that can dim automatically. Also included is an automated driver-assist system for highways with automatic lane changes, plus automated parking with a memory function that can remember a parking maneuver and then perform it on demand.

The ID.7 is based on Volkswagen Group's MEB platform designed for mainstream, high-volume electric vehicles. Production of the hatch and wagon is handled at VW Group's plant in Emden, Germany. The plant also builds the ID.4 compact crossover.