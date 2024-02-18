Aston Martin's Vantage sports car has been thoroughly overhauled, gaining new styling, a much-improved interior, and plenty of extra horsepower in the process. The car is due at dealerships later this year, and should be joined by an open-top Vantage Roadster shortly.

2025 Audi S3 prototype

Audi's A3 range is about to be updated and the sporty S3 variant is set to receive a big jump in performance. Audi this week confirmed some of the specs for the S3 and revealed a prototype.

Chrysler Halcyon Concept

Chrysler presented a concept of a sleek, electric four-door that looks more like it was designed by Porsche than the folks in Auburn Hills. The concept isn't bound for production but it shows elements that may feature on upcoming electric vehicles.

2002 Nissan Skyline GT-R M-Spec Nür - Photo credit: Bring a Trailer

The R34 Nissan Skyline GT-R was never sold in the U.S. but examples are slowly making their way here. This week we learned that two examples, both of them rare M-Spec Nür editions that were limited to just 285 units, are available via auction.

2024 Rezvani Beast

California's Rezvani revealed a redesigned version of its Beast. The second-generation model, which comes 10 years after the original, is based on the chassis of the C8 Chevrolet Corvette and offers 1,000 hp courtesy of a twin-turbocharged V-8.

2024 Alpine A290 spy shots - Photo credit: Baldauf

France's Alpine was spotted testing a prototype for its upcoming A290 hot hatch. It will be the first electric vehicle from the brand, which plans to enter the U.S. around 2027 starting with a pair of crossovers.

Jason Momoa with 1929 Rolls-Royce Phantom EV conversion by Electrogenic

Actor and car enthusiast Jason Momoa showed off his 1929 Rolls-Royce Phantom that he had converted to run on batteries. The work was performed by the U.K.'s Electrogenic, and gives the classic around four times the power of the original gas engine.

Canceled BMW i16 project - Photo credit: Domagoj Dukec/Instagram

And finally, BMW's design chief revealed computer-generated images of a supercar that was being developed as a replacement for the i8, as well as a hero model for the M division. The project was ultimately canned following the onset of the pandemic, and instead we got the XM.