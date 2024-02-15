California performance marque Rezvani late on Wednesday revealed the 2024 Beast, the successor to the company's debut model launched a decade ago.

Key features include a mid-engine layout, courtesy of a donor C8 Chevrolet Corvette chassis, as well as a lightweight carbon-fiber body and twin-turbocharged 6.2-liter V-8.

Rezvani builds all of its vehicles on donor chassis. The original Beast used the chassis of the U.K.'s Ariel Atom, which helped reduce the curb weight to a lithe 1,470 pounds. The 2024 Beast is heavier at 2,960 pounds, but it also has a lot more power.

The peak output is 1,000 hp, or enough for 0-60 mph acceleration in 2.5 seconds and a quarter-mile time of 9.6 seconds, according to Rezvani. Drive is to the rear wheels via the donor Corvette's 8-speed dual-clutch automatic.

The 2024 Beast rides on 20-inch wheels up front and 21-inch wheels at the rear. They are wrapped in Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 R tires measuring 275/30 at the front and a massive 355/25 at the rear.

Unique dihedral doors open vertically, while a removable roof panel gives the car a targa-style opening for an open-air driving experience. Rezvani also redesigned the donor Corvette's interior for the Beast.

The 2024 Beast is limited to 20 examples, each priced from $485,000. A long list of options will quickly inflate that price. The list includes a number of features normally found on armored sedans and SUVs, including ballistic protection for the body and windows.

Rezvani also offers a 007 Package, the name chosen as a nod to the world's most famous spy. Included in the package are safety features like sirens, blinding lights, magnetic dead bolts, electrified door handles, a thermal night vision camera, military-rated run-flat tires, a pepper spray dispenser, and even a smoke screen.