Swedish racing team Cyan Racing, the motorsports outfit that previously operated as Polestar until Volvo took over the name, has launched a new version of its wild P1800 restomod that debuted in 2020.

Known as the P1800 Cyan, the restomod is built to order using an original donor P1800 coupe from the 1960s. The work done to the cars is extensive as Cyan's team rebuilds the body with modern materials, widening the track and repositioning the greenhouse in the process.

The resulting car is a track monster, as you would expect coming from a company whose main business is professional racing. However, some customers have requested a P1800 Cyan tuned for long-distance driving along winding roads, leading to Cyan developing a grand touring-inspired version.

“The new version highlights the versatility and almost endless tailoring options of the Volvo P1800 Cyan, adding another dimension to our interpretation of the original model,” Christian Dahl, Cyan's CEO, said in a statement.

Volvo P1800 Cyan GT

Known as the P1800 Cyan GT, the new version features modifications mainly aimed at improving comfort. These include a softer tune for the suspension, which consists of double wishbones at both ends, along with adjustable dampers.

The engineers also modified the standard titanium roll cage to improve space in the cabin while keeping the performance aspects unchanged. A plush interior can also be installed, with extra sound deadening material should the buyer desire.

Power comes from a 2.0-liter turbo-4, just like in the original P1800 Cyan. However, the engineers tuned the engine to be more pliable rather than delivering raw power. Buyers can choose between outputs of 350 hp and 420 hp. Either configuration provides serious performance since the car's curb weight comes in at less than 2,200 pounds. The standard transmission is a 5-speed manual, with drive sent to the rear wheels only.

Volvo P1800 Cyan GT

Cyan builds its P1800 restomods at its headquarters in Gothenburg, Sweden. The process takes around 12-15 months per car.

Pricing information hasn't been announced.

One of the first builds of the new GT version, shown here with its brilliant green paint finish, has been completed for a buyer in the U.S., Cyan said.