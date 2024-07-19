Roush has a new supercharge that takes Ford Mustang GT output to 810 hp

The entire kit costs only $9,995

Roush said the supercharger kit can't be sold or installed on a car in California

Big horsepower comes easy these days, at least for Ford Mustang owners.

Roush Performance, a company with close links to the Blue Oval, this week announced a supercharger upgrade for the current seventh-generation Mustang's 5.0-liter V-8 that lifts output to 810 hp. That represents a gain of close to 70% from stock.

The upgrade can be fitted to either the Mustang GT which delivers 480 hp as standard and 486 hp with an available active exhaust system, or the Mustang Dark Horse which comes from the factory with 500 hp. It's also designed to fit both automatic and manual transmissions.

The upgrade comes in Phase 1 and Phase 2 flavors, with the latter featuring the full 810 hp. At launch, only a special Launch Edition which features the Phase 2 tuning and company founder Jack Roush's signature on the supercharger housing will be available. Details of the Phase 1 tuning haven't been released.

Roush supercharger for seventh-generation Mustang V-8 delivers 810 hp

Incredibly, the price you have to pay for the Launch Edition costs just $9,995. Ford offers its own 810-hp supercharger upgrade for the 5.0-liter V-8 for the same price, and some dealerships are offering turnkey Mustang GTs equipped with the upgrade for less than $50,000.

Whereas Ford's upgrade uses a Whipple twin-screw supercharger, Roush relies on a Magnuson root-style supercharger. The specific design is an inverted Eaton TVS R2650 with a front inlet. The upgrade also includes all necessary hardware, including dual intercoolers, a Bosch PCE intercooler pump, twin-cone fuel injectors with optimized director plates, and an 84-millimeter pulley. It makes peak boost pressure of 13 psi at 7,500 rpm, according to Roush.

The Phase 2 tuning comes with a limited parts warranty, whereas the Phase 1 tuning includes a full powertrain warranty when installed by a Ford dealer or an Automotive Service Excellence-certified technician.

Roush notes the upgrade is not approved for sale or installation in California or states that require an E.O. number.