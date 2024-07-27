Icon's New School Edition 1975 Ford Bronco restomod adds modern flair

A 5.0-liter V-8 sits under the hood

New School Edition 1975 Broncos start at $275,000

Icon's restomods have generally preserved the stock appearance of classic cars, but the California company's latest build mixes in some modern styling elements.

The Icon New School Edition 1975 Ford Bronco wears a color scheme that wouldn't be seen on this SUV when it rolled out of the factory. A satin-finished green vinyl wrap is contrasted by black powder-coated trim and angular bumpers, which Icon hopes will set this Bronco apart from those with more common period-correct and retro-style color schemes.

Icon New School Edition 1975 Ford Bronco

The up-to-date exterior also matches the mechanical updates Icon makes to each restomod. This Bronco rides on a custom chassis with coil-over suspension, Brembo brakes, and BF Goodrich K02 all-terrain tires on 18-inch aluminum wheels.

Power comes from a 5.0-liter V-8 from a modern Ford Mustang GT, tuned for 440 hp and 44 lb-ft of torque. The engine is connected to a 5-speed manual transmission and a four-wheel drive system with a 2-speed transfer case. Power is then routed through Dana 44 front and Dana 60 rear axles with locking differentials.

Icon New School Edition 1975 Ford Bronco

An all-black interior includes sueded leather upholstery and an Alcantara headliner. The rear bench seat is removable, as are the wool-carpet floor mats, which are lined with soundproofing material. Icon also added air conditioning, front seat heaters, and power windows and door locks.

New School Edition Broncos like this one start at $275,000, although the price of specific vehicles will vary based on the options selected. If you want a more old-school appearance, Icon will also build a Bronco in period-correct colors. The company also handles Toyota Land Cruiser and Chevrolet Thriftmaster pickup restomods, or whatever else customers with deep pockets can think of.