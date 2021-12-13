Los Angeles-based Icon is perhaps best known for Toyota Land Cruiser restomods, but the company has also made 1950s Chevrolet Thriftmaster pickup trucks part of its repertoire.

Icon unveiled an "Old School Edition" Thriftmaster in 2020, but its latest build has been dubbed a "New School Edition," a more overtly modern design theme to match upgrades under the sheetmetal.

Icon 1952 Chevrolet Thriftmaster pickup truck

This build started out as a 1952 Chevy Thriftmaster 3100, but it's been thoroughly modernized. The truck rides on an Art Morrison chassis with a four-wheel independent suspension incorporating adjustable coilovers. It also features power rack-and-pinion steering (not something you'd normally see on a basic 1950s pickup) and Brembo brakes.

Under the hood sits a 6.2-liter LS3 V-8 crate engine, producing 440 horsepower and 430 pound-feet of torque. Coupled to a 6-speed manual transmission, the V-8 is from General Motors' E-Rod line of crate engines, meaning it's emissions certified in Icon's home state of California.

"Our first New School truck can easily keep pace chasing down a modern-day sports car through a canyon," Icon founder Jonathan Ward said in a statement.

Icon 1952 Chevrolet Thriftmaster pickup truck

The truck also gets some styling updates, including black chrome trim and 18-inch forged artillery-style wheels. The bed is walnut with a Shu Sugi Ban burned finish, and the exterior color is Porsche's Chalk.

Modern amenities include a rearview camera, power windows and door locks, LED interior lighting, and a Pioneer 8600NEX audio system. Everything is hidden behind an articulating one-piece dash panel to maintain the classic look, according to Icon.

Icon has worked its magic on a wide variety of classic cars and trucks over the years. In addition to 1950s Chevy pickups, the company has restomoded everything from a 1970 Ford F-100 to a 1958 Rolls-Royce Silver Cloud. Icon even rebuilt a 1949 Mercury Coupe with Tesla powertrain tech.