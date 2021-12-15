The 911 GT3 based on the 992 generation of Porsche's 911 sports car has only been in delivery for a few months but Manthey-Racing already has a comprehensive upgrade package for the track star.

This shouldn't come as much of a surprise as Manthey has been a close motorsport partner of Porsche for more than two decades, even serving as Porsche's factory team on occasion, including in the World Endurance Championship.

Manthey's first upgrade package for the 992 911 GT3 adds improvements in the areas of aerodynamics, braking, and suspension. Key items include four-way adjustable suspension, uprated brake pads and brake lines, a front lip spoiler, flics, rear diffuser, and carbon-fiber rear wing with end plates. Manthey also offers up its own wheel design which, should the buyer desire, can be fitted with discs to smooth airflow around the car.

2022 Porsche 911 GT3 MR

Naturally, all of the parts are functional. Manthey tested them on the Nürburgring, and the company will be out to set a lap time sometime next year. The standard car is already incredibly quick with a time of 6:59.927, set by Porsche during testing in 2020.

No changes have been made to the powertrain which means a 4.0-liter flat-6 delivering 502 hp and 346 lb-ft of torque is mounted up back. The engine can be mated to either a 6-speed manual or 7-speed dual-clutch transmission, with the latter able to rocket the standard car from 0-60 mph in 3.2 seconds. Not bad for a naturally aspirated 6-cylinder.

Like Manthey's upgrades for the 991 911's GT3 RS and GT2 RS, the newest upgrade for the 992 GT3 doesn't affect the factory warranty. Pricing is yet to be announced but we know the upgrade will be available from the second quarter of 2022.