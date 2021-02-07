California's Icon is known for its FJ-Series Toyota Land Cruiser builds, and this 1972 FJ44 is the latest example of the company's handiwork. Part of Icon's Old School Edition series, it entered the workshop with 780,000 miles and is now a pristine restomod with a $237,000 price tag.

Finished in Eucalyptus Green, the powder-coated aluminum body retains the vintage factory look, while a seven-layer gray canvas soft top helps keep the weather out. Underneath the sheetmetal is a host of upgrades aimed at making this Land Cruiser drive better than it could have in stock form.

This FJ44 is powered by a General Motors LS 6.2-liter V-8 making 430 hp and 450 lb-ft of torque—a lot more than the various inline-4 and inline-6 engines offered during the FJ's production run. The engine is coupled to an Aisin Warner AX15 5-speed manual transmission, with an Atlas II 2-speed transfer case. From there, power is channeled to a Dana 44 front axle and Dana 60 rear axle, and on to BF Goodrich all-terrain tires wrapped around Icon-designed forged aluminum wheels.

Icon Old School Edition 1972 Toyota Land Cruiser FJ44

Other mechanical upgrades include Fox Racing coilover suspension and Brembo brakes, which significantly improve on-road handling, according to Icon.

On the inside, an NEX 8600 multimedia system adds Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth, navigation and a rearview camera. Icon added machined-aluminum trim and new heated bucket seats for the first and second rows, plus a pair of rear jump seats.

Icon has done a wide variety of builds, ranging from a 1970 Ford F-100 to a 1949 Mercury coupe with a Tesla powertrain. The company also dabbles with newer vehicles, like the 1995 Toyota Land Cruiser it modified for Joe Rogan.