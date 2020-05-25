Icon's Reformer series adds modern upgrades to vintage vehicles, while keeping their classic style intact. The latest vehicle to get the Reformer treatment is a 1970 Ford F-100.

Underneath the Nixon-era exterior is a modern Ford 5.0-liter V-8, tuned to produce 426 horsepower and bolted to a Ford AOD automatic transmission. A Borla exhaust system has also been added to ensure the V-8 sounds right. The four-wheel-drive truck also sports a twin-stick Advance Adapters Atlas II transfer case and Dana axles front and rear, making it ready to head off the road.

Icon Reformer 1970 Ford F-100

The F-100 got a new frame and upgraded suspension in the restomod process, with Eibach springs and Fox Racing shocks fitted. Based on the suspension setup used in Icon's Bronco restomods, the F-100 has front radius arms and a four-link rear.

Brembo brakes, including six-piston calipers for the front and four-piston calipers for the rear, probably do a much better job of stopping this truck than the original binders. Those brakes hide behind 18-inch forged aluminum wheels made to look like period-correct steelies.

Icon Reformer 1970 Ford F-100

The seats are leather (with fabric inserts) but were made to look like the original vinyl. Similarly, the gauge cluster looks stock but is actually a new unit from Dakota Digital. The AM radio now controls a Bluetooth audio system.

If you're not familiar with Icon, builds like this, hiding modern features behind classic styling, are the company's specialty. While Broncos and Toyota Land Cruisers are its main focus, Icon doesn't just do off-roaders. It's also built a six-figure Chevrolet Caprice police car, and a 1949 Mercury with a Tesla powertrain, among other projects.