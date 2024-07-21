Land Rovers used by the British royal family will be on display at Pebble Beach

The display will be the first outside of the U.K.

Land Rover Classic is the outfit making the display happen

A collection of 10 Land Rovers used by the British royal family will displayed on August 18 at the Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance, the culminating event of 2024 Monterey Car Week.

This marks the first time the vehicles have been shown outside the U.K., Land Rover said. The display is being organized by Land Rover Classic, an in-house operation specializing in the restoration and maintenance of vintage vehicles.

1966 Land Rover Series IIa station wagon used by Queen Elizabeth II

The vehicles to be displayed were used by Queen Elizabeth II and other members of the royal family, in either official capacity or as part of the royal family's household fleet. They are sourced from the private collection of the British royal household, Land Rover Classic, the British Motor Museum, and private collections.

The display will include a 1954 Land Rover Series I that was the first Land Rover used as a state vehicle for official royal appearances. It's equipped with a custom-designed rear platform for that purpose. Other state vehicles will be featured as well, including a 1958 Series II and several Range Rovers.

1974 Land Rover Range Rover state review vehicle used by Queen Elizabeth II

Land Rover will also show another 1954 Series I used by Queen Elizabeth II and other senior members of the royal family at Balmoral, the family's private estate in Scotland. A 1966 Land Rover Series IIa station wagon, 1983 Defender 110 V8, and 2009 Range Rover driven by the late queen will round out the display.

While none of these Land Rovers are for sale, ex-royal vehicles periodically appear on the auction circuit. Queen Elizabeth II's 2004 Range Rover went up for auction in the U.K. in 2023, and several cars once owned by Princess Diana have come up for sale. Her 1985 Ford Escort RS Turbo S1 sold for an astounding $846,000 in 2022.