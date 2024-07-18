Tesla's Cybertruck gained off-road modes via an over-the-air software update

Cybertruck's off-road modes include Overland, Baja, and Wade

The off-road modes also enable the mechanical locking differentials

The Tesla Cybertruck now features an off-road mode that gives the stainless-steel EV trail-ready capability.

Tesla announced that the off-road mode would be pushed to Cybertrucks via a software update in May, but now the automaker has released a video showing off-road mode in action on the trails of Moab, and providing a bit more detail on its functions.

Off-road mode includes multiple drive modes selectable via the central touchscreen, similar to what Rivian offers. But in contrast to Rivian's extensive menu, Tesla only offers two choices for now. Overland mode focuses on low-speed, technical driving, while Baja mode is designed for higher-speed blasts over loose surfaces.

2025 Tesla Cybertruck - Courtesy of Tesla, Inc.

Baja mode also includes a touchscreen slider that lets drivers adjust the handling balance, emphasizing stability or simulating a shorter wheelbase for tighter cornering and drifting.

A Wade mode raises the ride height and pumps pressurized air into the battery compartment to help keep water out. With Wade mode engaged, the Cybertruck can ford up to 32 inches of water, according to a Tesla off-road guide for owners. This feature is limited to 30 minutes at a time, and it may take up to 10 minutes to pressurize the battery compartment, according to Tesla.

Off-road mode also includes Trail Assist, which can maintain a set (low) speed and also incorporates hill-descent control and hill-ascent control. This is also accessed via the touchscreen, along with controls for a roof-mounted light bar.

In addition to the software-based features, the Cybertruck features mechanical locking differentials that are also controlled via the touchscreen. Dual-motor models have front and rear lockers that can be engaged separately. The tri-motor Cyberbeast version has a front locker and simulates a rear locker using its two rear motors, similar to tri-motor versions of the GMC Hummer EV.

Tesla delivered the first Cybertrucks in December 2023 after a long waiting period that stretched back to the unveiling of a concept version in November 2019, and included a two-year delay. The production Cybertruck retains most of the concept's controversial looks, but costs more than originally promised—with less range. The addition of an off-road mode at least allows the pickup to achieve some of its promised capability.