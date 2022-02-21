Like many new vehicles, the Rivian R1T electric pickup truck has multiple drive modes designed to suit different driving situations or driver preferences. This short video from Rivian explains each of those modes.

The R1T has eight drive modes—four each for on-road and off-road driving—which control the ride height, suspension stiffness, accelerator pedal, regenerative braking response, stability control, and behavior of the all-wheel-drive system.

Aimed at on-road performance, Sport drops the ride height to its lowest setting, sets the suspension to maximum stiffness, and directs most of the power to the rear wheels. It also limits the intervention of stability control and keeps regenerative braking at its standard level.

2022 Rivian R1T

Off-Road Drift is designed for sliding around in the dirt. It turns the stability control off, while maintaining the stiffest suspension setting and a rearward torque bias. In any mode that utilizes all-wheel drive, the truck can send more power to any individual wheel when needed, however. Drift mode also uses the standard ride height and highest level of regenerative braking.

Off-Road Rally mode is essentially a less-extreme version of Drift mode. It reduces stability control intervention, without shutting it off entirely. Other settings match Drift mode.

For slower and more technical off-road driving, Off-Road Rock Crawl jacks up the ride height to its tallest 13.5-inch setting, stiffens the suspension, sets regenerative braking on high, and maintains stability control and a default even front/rear torque split.

2022 Rivian R1T

Off-Road Auto keeps the 13.5-inch ride height and stability control and drivetrain settings, but with soft suspension, the standard level of regenerative braking.

All Purpose mode is aimed at everyday driving. It combines the standard ride height, soft suspension, standard regenerative braking, full stability control, and a more or less even front/rear torque split.

The efficiency-focused Conserve mode makes the R1T front-wheel drive, drops the ride height to its lowest setting, and turns up regenerative braking to its highest setting.

2022 Rivian R1T

Finally, Towing mode uses the standard ride height, stiff suspension, highest level of regenerative braking, and switches back to all-wheel drive.

These drive modes and the four-motor powertrain they control help make the R1T the most versatile vehicle we’ve ever driven. No other vehicle on the market matches its breadth of capability and performance.

Rivian says the R1T can do 0-60 mph in 3.0 seconds and tow up to 11,000 pounds. It also features uncompromising off-road capability, and all without tailpipe emissions. That's why the R1T is Motor Authority's Best Car To Buy 2022.