The first production electric pickup truck, the Rivian R1T, marks a clean-sheet rethink of how vehicles are packaged. It’s so well done as not only an EV, but also a lifestyle choice, that it earns the title of Motor Authority Best Car To Buy 2022.

The R1T is not only our first electric winner, but also the first pickup to win the award. It’s the most versatile vehicle we’ve ever driven, and no other vehicle on the market matches its breadth of capability and performance.

2022 Rivian R1T

The R1T squared off with some stiff competition from a variety of segments, including EVs, luxury cars, and sports cars. The closest electric competitor was the Lucid Air, which impressed the team with its power, styling, long range, and charging capabilities. The Mercedes-Benz EQS also appealed as the first car to bring traditional luxury to the EV segment.

The Rivian also bested gas-powered competitors. The BMW M3 and M4, Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing, and Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing all appealed as luxury sport sedans with track prowess. We like the fun and feel the Hyundai Elantra N brings to the compact sedan segment, and we were taken with the Volkswagen hot hatch GTI and Golf R duo, which mature this time around while still delivering sharp moves teamed with utility.

2022 Rivian R1T

The Rivian won us over with its Wrangler-like enthusiast appeal, lightning-quick acceleration (0-60 mph in just 3.0 seconds), the rally stage fun of its Rally mode, and its innovative packaging and utility. Stats like 835 hp and more than 300 miles of range didn’t hurt either. Every team member who got behind the wheel of the R1T walked away impressed by the cohesive package Rivian created.

In just under three years, the Rivian R1T went from being unveiled to rolling off the assembly line. That’s an impressive feat for any brand, let alone a startup automaker, especially considering it happened during a pandemic that constrained supply chains.

Every R1T is powered by four electric motors (two per axle) to make 415 hp and 413 lb-ft of torque at the front axle, and 420 hp and 495 lb-ft at the rear axle; together, the output is rated at 835 hp and 908 lb-ft of torque. That’s supercar territory. The electric motors are fed by a 135-kw battery pack that Rivian dubs "the large pack." A smaller 105-kw pack and a larger 180-kw "Max Pack" will come in time.

Rivian’s claimed 3.0-second 0-60 mph time (increasing to 3.2 seconds on all-terrain tires), makes the R1T quicker than the Ford F-150 Raptor, Ram 1500 TRX, and every other production pickup truck on the planet. The truck lunges forward despite the fact it weighs about 7,000 lb, which classifies it as a heavy-duty truck. For reference, the heaviest production light-duty pickup is the Ram 1500 TRX, which is absurdly heavy at 6,350 lb. But the R1T doesn't ride or drive like a heavy-duty pickup.

2022 Rivian R1T 2022 Rivian R1T 2022 Rivian R1T

The magic comes from a sophisticated suspension that uses air springs, adaptive dampers, and a hydraulic control system (rather than anti-roll bars) similar to what's found in a McLaren supercar. The system uses two fluid lines between the front wheels, and a T line runs to the back and connects the rear wheels. When you turn hard to the right and the body rolls to the left, the fluid limits the compression on the left side to even it out and balance lateral motion. The result is remarkably little body roll, especially given all that mass. The R1T has a comfortable, composed ride, too, whether its pushed on all-terrain tires around tight corners on wet pavement or while bombing down a gravel road in pouring rain.

With multiple drive modes, and separate settings for the dampers, stability control, and air suspension, there are nearly 50 ways to configure how the R1T drives, though the All-Purpose mode is a good catch-all setup for those who don't want to tinker. We became quite partial to the R1T’s Rally mode while doing donuts in the mud and going sideways on washed-out gravel roads. Rally mode increases throttle sensitivity and loosens the stability control’s reins to let the truck go sideways. Unfortunately, it also lowers the engagement point for the brakes, making pedal travel too long for our liking.

2022 Rivian R1T

Off-road, the Rivian presents a wild, and somewhat eerie, experience. It’s easier to connect with what’s happening under the vehicle when you can hear the sounds of rocks crunching under the tires and the suspension reacting to obstacles. Rolling over bumpy, rocky terrain without having to worry about low-hanging bits like oil pans and mufflers builds confidence. Without the need to lock any differentials, engage low-range gearing, or activate hill descent control, the driver can simply focus on navigating the terrain.

It can do truck stuff, too. The R1T's rated to tow up to 11,000 lb and haul up to 1,760 lb of payload (not at the same time), and it has a built-in air compressor with a max output of 150 psi to inflate tires after airing down for off-road adventures

2022 Rivian R1T 2022 Rivian R1T 2022 Rivian R1T

At a time when every pickup this side of the Tesla Cybertruck looks similar, the Rivian is cut from its own cloth without looking like it was designed by a child or for some futuristic movie. It's a four-door crew cab sized more like a Honda Ridgeline than an F-150, and it comes with a 54.0-inch bed and light bars that span the width of the front and rear ends. A retractable, power tonneau cover comes standard, along with under bed storage and an 11.0 cubic-foot frunk that has a false floor to hide cargo. The R1T's killer app, however, is the gear tunnel mounted behind the cab; it offers 11.6 cubic feet of water-tight storage and is capable of holding up to 300 lb of gear. A slide-out camp kitchen is an option to fill the gear tunnel for those looking to adventure into the wilderness. The gear tunnel’s access doors each feature small storage compartments that can hold the air compressor hose or a first aid kit.

2022 Rivian R1T

It's hard to find faults with the R1T. Early units we tested exhibited some touchscreen lag, but that's seemingly been fixed based on our most recent testing. The truck’s 7,000 lb curb weight is kind of absurd, and it’s not even close to being the most efficient EV despite over 300 miles of EPA-rated range. It has no glovebox, though it boasts plenty of interior storage. It also lacks Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and neither are currently in the plans. These are small faults and we have no larger concerns, other than trepidation about Rivian’s ability to meet demand as a startup.

Starting from $67,500 the R1T certainly isn't cheap, though it’s a much better value than Wranglers with similar or higher prices. The Rivian R1T allows enthusiasts to choose both utility and performance as the new electric era begins. Standout design, innovative packaging, unreal performance, and useful utility clinched the win for the Rivian R1T to become the Motor Authority Best Car To Buy 2022.