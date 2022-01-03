We're starting the new year off with the announcement of the winner of our Best Car To Buy 2022 award. After driving multiple vehicles throughout the course of 2021, there was one that stood out due to its combination of performance, capability and lifestyle appeal.

Horacio Pagani wasn't the only former Lamborghini engineer who went off to start his own supercar company. There was also Claudio Zampolli who in the late 1980s started Cizeta with famous Italian music producer Giorgio Moroder. Cizeta's sole product was the V16T supercar, and now you can own the original prototype which Moroder has put up for sale.

Koenigsegg has released a shadowy teaser photo of what's presumably a new hypercar. Interestingly, the car looks to feature some retro design elements, which hints that it might be revealed in 2022 to mark this year's 20th anniversary of the start of deliveries of Koengisegg's first car.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

Rivian R1T: Motor Authority Best Car To Buy 2022

Original Cizeta V16T prototype up for sale

Koenigsegg teases hypercar boasting retro design elements

Ford Maverick: The Car Connection Best Car To Buy 2022

BMW M3 Touring prototype goes drifting in the Alps

Lucid Air: Green Car Reports Best Car To Buy 2022

Hear the Pagani Huayra R scream like an old-school F1 car

2022 Nissan Titan review

This is how an F1 race car's suspension works

Lightyear Two: More affordable solar-supplemented EV coming in 2025 with subscription options