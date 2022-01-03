BMW has reminded us that an M3 Touring is coming by taking a prototype for a little drift session the Alps.

A recent video posted to the Instagram page of BMW's M division shows the M3 Touring carving up the snow. An aerial shot of the action reveals that the driver was making a “2022” script to celebrate the new year.

BMW has been testing prototypes for the M3 Touring on public roads for over a year. The high-performance wagon is set to debut later this year, most likely alongside an updated 3-Series range.

While the updated 3-Series is expected to arrive at dealerships in the U.S. later this year as a 2023 model, BMW has already confirmed that the M3 Touring won't be part of the range in these parts. It makes sense as the U.S. already misses out on the regular 3-Series wagon.

Elsewhere, potential buyers can expect the M3 Touring to feature the same specs as the M3 sedan, meaning power will come from a 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged inline-6. The engine delivers 473 hp in the standard M3 and 503 hp in M3 Competition guise.

The standard M3 also comes exclusively with a manual transmission and rear-wheel drive, while the M3 Competition comes exclusively with an 8-speed automatic and the choice of rear- or all-wheel drive. It's unclear what the plan is for the M3 Touring, although it would be pretty sad if the manual wasn't offered.

This is actually the first time that BMW is bringing out an M3 wagon. The automaker came close to launching an M3 Touring two decades ago as part of the third-generation M3 range, but the project never got past the prototype stage.

An M3 Touring isn't the only new 3-Series variant in the works. BMW is also working on an electric 3-Series that will takeover the i3 badge later this year.