The 2023 Mercedes-AMG GLE SUV and GLE Coupe are the latest models to get the Edition 55 treatment, commemorating AMG's 55th anniversary. They land in the U.S. later this year, with production limited to 55 copies of each model.

As with previously announced Edition 55 models, the changes here are mostly cosmetic. Special decals with the AMG crest contrast the two available colors—Obsidian Black Metallic and Manufaktur Diamond White Metallic. The special editions also get 22-inch AMG forged cross-spoke wheels finished in matte black, with high-sheen flanges and "Edition 55" lettering.

2023 Mercedes-AMG GLE SUV Edition 55 (European spec)

The AMG Night Package is also standard, adding a gloss black front splitter and window surrounds, along with dark chrome exhaust finishers. The interior features red and black two-tone nappa leather upholstery, matte black carbon-fiber trim, and an AMG Performance steering wheel with "Edition 55" badging.

Mercedes will offer the Edition 55 in both AMG 53 and AMG 63 guises, but with no mechanical upgrades. The AMG 53 uses a mild-hybrid powertrain based around a 3.0-liter turbocharged inline-6, which produces 429 hp and 384 lb-ft of torque. An integrated starter-generator adds 21 hp and 184 lb-ft in short bursts. Both the SUV and Coupe versions can do 0-60 mph in 5.2 seconds, according to Mercedes. The top speed of both models is electronically limited to 155 mph.

2023 Mercedes-AMG GLE SUV Edition 55 (European spec)

AMG 63 models use Mercedes' ubiquitous 4.0-liter twin-turbo V-8, here producing 603 hp and 627 lb-ft of torque, with the same mild-hybrid system as the 53 models again adding 21 hp and 184 lb-ft of temporary electric boost. Mercedes quotes a 0-60 mph time of 3.7 seconds, while the speed limiter is raised to 174 mph.

In addition to the GLE SUV and GLE Coupe, Mercedes will bring Edition 55 versions of the AMG CLA45 and AMG G63 to the U.S., with allocations also limited to 55 units each. These special editions celebrate AMG's 1967 launch as an independent company. AMG specialized in tuning and racing Mercedes vehicles, then began working directly with Mercedes in 1990. AMG became a wholly owned subsidiary of Mercedes in 2005.