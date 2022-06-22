Bentley on Tuesday announced upgraded Continental GT Mulliner coupe and GT Mulliner convertible models that will sit atop the Continental range. Scheduled to debut publicly at the 2022 Goodwood Festival of Speed, the Mulliner models combine performance upgrades from the Bentley Continental GT Speed with the more luxurious detailing from previous Mulliner models.

The Bentley Continental GT Mulliner launches with the familiar 6.0-liter twin-turbocharged W-12 tuned to produce 650 hp and 664 lb-ft of torque. That's the same output as the Continental GT Speed, and it enables the Mulliner Contis to reach 60 mph from a standstill in 3.5 seconds, and continue on to a top speed of 208 mph, according to Bentley. A 4.0-liter twin-turbo V-8 version will also be offered. It makes 542 hp in the Conti GT, which is good for a 4.0-second 0-62 mph time.

Bentley Continental GT Mulliner

As with other Continental GT models, power is sent to all four wheels through an 8-speed dual-clutch transmission. The Mulliner also gets four-wheel steering, an electronic limited-slip rear differential, and the Bentley Dynamic Ride active anti-roll control system.

A "Double Diamond"-pattern grille and fender vents in bright chrome or darkened Mulliner Blackline finish carry over from previous Mulliner models. Also included are Mulliner-specific 22-inch wheels with self-leveling Bentley badges that remain vertical at all times.

Bentley Continental GT Mulliner

On the inside, the leather upholstery gets a Mulliner-specific three-color split, with primary and secondary colors and a third accent color. Bentley plans to offer eight off-the-rack color combinations, but customers can also choose custom combinations. Quilted stitching and a model-specific Breitling dashboard clock are standard as well.

The Mulliner will sit atop the recently expanded range of Continental GT variants. In addition to the performance-focused Continental GT Speed, the lineup also includes the Azure and the Continental GT S, which makes its public debut alongside the Mulliner at Goodwood.

Bentley will release the Continental Mulliner models in the U.S. in November with a starting price of $309,325 (including destination) for a coupe with the V-8. The V-8 convertible will run $328,925, and the W-12 models will cost $344,625 for a coupe and $378,825 for a convertible.

The 2022 Goodwood Festival of Speed runs June 23-26. For more coverage, head over to our dedicated hub.