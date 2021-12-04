Blacked-out trim is becoming a trend in the auto industry, and Bentley doesn't want to be left out. The automaker recently added a Mulliner Blackline option for the Continental GT that replaces the usual bright chrome with dark trim.

Mulliner Blackline treatment is a response to customer demand for blacked-out trim and already makes up 38% of Continental GT orders, the automaker said in a statement.

Cars with the Blackline option have all exterior brightwork except the Bentley badge colored black. Grille trim is black with bright edges, while mirror caps get a Beluga Black finish. Blackline models also get black-painted 22-inch wheels with self-leveling Bentley badges encircled by chrome rings. An alternate black wheel design with contrast polished sections will be added at a later date, Bentley said.

Bentley Continental GT Mulliner Blackline

The interior carries over from the Mulliner edition the Blackline model is based on. That includes the Mulliner Driving Specification, with "Diamond on Diamond" quilted upholstery on the seats, doors, and rear quarter panels. This combination of contrast and accent stitching is made of 400,000 individual stitches throughout the cabin, per Bentley.

The Mulliner Blackline option is available on Continental GT coupes and convertibles with both the 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V-8 and 6.0-liter twin-turbo W-12 engines. However, Bentley didn't specify whether it could be added to the sportier Speed version of the Continental GT, which comes standard with the W-12.

Joining the lineup for the 2022 model year, the Continental GT Speed ups output to 650 hp and 664 lb-ft of torque. Bentley says that will get the GT Speed from 0-60 mph in 3.5 seconds in hardtop form, while the convertible takes one-tenth of a second more. Both versions sport a 208-mph top speed.