The 2022 Lincoln Aviator enters the new model year mostly unchanged. The only update of note is a new Jet Appearance Package for the luxury SUV.

Based on the Monochromatic Reserve Package, the Jet Appearance Package adds gloss black trim, including a blacked-out grille, lower fascia, and 22-inch wheels. The blackout treatment also extends to the mirror caps, roof rails, lower body cladding, and wheel-lip moldings.

The package will be available with four body color options: Pristine White, Infinite Black, Silver Radiance, and Burgundy Velvet.

Lincoln didn't mention any mechanical changes for the 2022 Aviator, so expect powertrains to carry over. Most versions get a twin-turbo 3.0-liter V-6 producing 400 hp and 415 lb-ft of torque. The engine is coupled to a 10-speed automatic transmission, with standard rear-wheel drive or optional all-wheel drive.

2022 Lincoln Aviator with Jet Appearance Package

The three-row Aviator shares a platform with the Ford Explorer, and slots below the Navigator in Lincoln's lineup.

Available only with all-wheel drive, the Lincoln Aviator Grand Touring plug-in hybrid adds a 75-kw (100 hp) electric motor, bringing total system output up to 494 hp and 630 lb-ft of torque. A 13.6-kwh battery pack enables an EPA-rated 21 miles of electric driving range.

The Jet Appearance Package will be available early next year on the Aviator Reserve trim level, with pricing to be revealed closer to launch. Pricing for the 2022 Aviator itself starts at $51,465 (before destination) for the base Standard trim level with rear-wheel drive.

Lincoln also unveiled an Aviator Shinola concept earlier this year, with design elements inspired by Shinola's range of luxury goods, but there's been no word on plans for production.