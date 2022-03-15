Genesis has launched a range-topping version of its GV80 mid-size SUV sporting only four seats.

It's called the GV80 Prestige Signature, and just 600 units are available for the 2022 model year. Pricing starts at $78,295, including a $1,095 destination charge. That's $27,000 more expensive than the base GV80 and about $9,000 more than the previous range-topper, the GV80 Advanced+.

Genesis hasn't shown us the interior of its GV80 Prestige Signature but has confirmed that there are two rows, and the second row is fitted with a pair of captain's chairs.

Vehicles with only four seats are popular in China among well-heeled buyers with personal drivers, and those buyers in recent years have started to choose SUVs over traditional stately sedans. Sometimes those four-seat SUVs are offered here. Volvo was a pioneer with its XC90 Excellence launched here for 2017.

2022 Genesis GV80 Prestige Signature

Beyond the unique seating arrangement, the GV80 Prestige Signature is also loaded as standard with all of the GV80's top-shelf features. The list includes 22-inch wheels, full LEDs at both ends, a panoramic sunroof, powered tailgate, parking sensors, privacy glass, Lexicon premium audio, and much more. The only real options are the paint choices, of which there are just two: matte gray and matte white.

Naturally, the vehicle comes with the GV80's top powertrain, a 3.5-liter twin-turbocharged V-6 rated at 375 hp and 391 lb-ft of torque.

Genesis hasn't said when it will start deliveries of the GV80 Prestige Signature.

Only 600 will be offered in the U.S. For buyers who miss out, Genesis is reportedly planning to launch a more plush GV90 with electric power in 2023.