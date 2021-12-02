Reports out of Korea point to Genesis developing a full-size SUV powered solely by batteries.

ETNews (via The Korean Car Blog) reported on Tuesday that Genesis plans to launch an electric SUV positioned above the mid-size GV80. It will reportedly be Genesis' second dedicated EV, after the 2023 GV60 small crossover.

The vehicle is reportedly due in 2023 and is being referred to as the GV90, though that name has not yet been confirmed. However, a search of the United States Patent and Trademark Office reveals that Hyundai Motor Group made moves to protect the name as early as 2015.

Fellow HMG brands Hyundai and Kia both unveiled large electric SUV concepts in November at the 2021 Los Angeles Auto Show. Hyundai's concept, the Seven, is set to spawn a production model, likely dubbed the Ioniq 7, in 2024. Kia's concept went by the name Concept EV9, and should spawn its own EV9 production model around 2024 as well.

Hyundai Seven concept Kia Concept EV9

It stands to reason that any GV90 will be related to the Hyundai and Kia large SUVs which are being developed on a stretched version of HMG's E-GMP modular EV platform. The platform features an 800-volt electrical system and bidirectional charging, and in the Kia Concept EV9 was said to be capable of delivering a range of up to 300 miles and the ability to charge the battery from 10-80% in less than 30 minutes. The rapid charge is possible when using a 350-kilowatt charger.

As for exterior styling, the recently revealed 2023 Genesis G90's design may point the way. The full-size sedan features smooth, flowing surfaces in combination with crisp lines and thin lighting strips.

Should the ETNews report prove accurate, the first prototypes for the GV90 should appear shortly.

There are not yet any options in the full-size SUV segment for buyers looking for an EV, though that situation is set to change in the coming years. Beyond the rumored GV90, we know Cadillac is working on an electric Escalade. Mercedes-Benz is also developing the large EQS SUV, both in regular and Maybach guises.