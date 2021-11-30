Genesis late on Monday revealed a redesigned G90 that looks set to narrow the gap with some of the full-size sedan's German competition.

The current G90 was only updated a year ago but the car actually dates back to a model that was launched in Korea as early as 2015, so a redesign isn't that unexpected.

The new G90 is expected to land at showrooms next year as a 2023 model, and Genesis is saving details until closer to the market launch, so for now we'll just have to settle for a handful of shots of the exterior.

New Genesis G90

The styling is clearly an evolution of the current model's lines, a car that you can't really describe as lacking in boldness. The new G90 maintains the same themes, like the large crest grille and twin-bar lights, but dials the refinement up a notch. There's also a delicious blend of curves and sharp lines, with the look previewed by the Genesis Essentia concept rolled out in 2018.

Finer details can be found in elements like the grille, where two mesh patterns are layered on top of one another to create a three-dimensional effect. The twin bars that make up the lights are also much thinner than before, and you'll also notice that a large clamshell hood extends all the way to the top of the front wheel arches.

Moving to the side, the shape of the greenhouse is very different to the current model's design, with the side split into five individual windows instead of the current model's three. A similar design is found on the Lexus LS and was chosen to provide a more open feel for rear-seat passengers. And finally at the rear of the car, it almost looks like a Kammback tail is present.

New Genesis G90

The redesigned G90 should bring with it a new platform and possibly a battery-electric option. The platform should be a stretched version of the Genesis-exclusive M3 architecture that debuted in the 2021 GV80 mid-size crossover and has since migrated to the mid-size G80 sedan and small GV70 crossover. The rear-wheel-drive platform supports an all-wheel-drive configuration, as well as battery-electric powertrains as seen in the Electrified G80 and Electrified GV70.

It isn't clear if a V-8 will still be offered. You can count on a V-6 at launch, most likely the 3.5-liter twin-turbocharged V-6 good for 375 hp that Genesis fits in the GV80 and G80. A plug-in hybrid option boasting more power is also a possibility. Any pure electric version, if one is coming, likely won't be available at launch.

Depending on the market, a long-wheelbase option will also be available.