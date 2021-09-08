The Genesis G80 was redesigned for the 2021 model year but missing from the lineup was the G80 Sport.

That changes with the arrival of the 2022 G80 lineup at dealerships this fall, which sees the return of the Sport grade.

The G80 Sport features a combination of all-wheel drive and all-wheel steering, which should result in both more stable and more agile handling. It's also now the exclusive choice for the G80's 3.5-liter twin-turbocharged V-6 whose peak output is unchanged from the previous year's 375 hp and 391 lb-ft of torque.

The G80 Sport also now comes in regular guise or a new G80 Sport Prestige guise which adds a number of luxury touches as standard.

2022 Genesis G80 Sport

The 2022 G80 is also offered with a 2.5-liter turbocharged inline-4 good for 300 hp and 311 lb-ft of torque. An 8-speed automatic is standard with either engine, though buyers of the inline-4 can choose between rear- or all-wheel drive. The V-6 only comes with AWD.

The G80 Sport also benefits from unique styling treatments including the new front fascia with extra intakes and a mesh pattern finished in shadow chrome. The car also features darkened headlight bezels, model-specific 20-inch wheels (19-inch wheels standard), a subtle rear diffuser, and brake calipers finished in the choice of black or red. The exterior can also be dressed in the model-exclusive color Cavendish Red, as shown here.

Inside, the G80 Sport comes standard with the G80's three-spoke sport steering wheel option. Leather trim and real aluminum dash accents are standard but buyers opting for the G80 Sport Prestige get real carbon-fiber accents, plus Nappa leather trim and a microfiber suede headliner. The Prestige versions also come standard with a 12.3-inch instrument cluster with 3D graphics and a head-up display.

Genesis also has the Electrified G80 battery-electric model headed to the U.S. More details on this model will be revealed later this year.

2022 Genesis G80 Sport

Pricing for the 2022 G80 lineup starts at $49,045, including destination. That's up $300 on the previous year.

The full 2022 G80 lineup is listed below:

2022 Genesis G80 2.5T RWD - $49,045

2022 Genesis G80 2.5T AWD - $52,195

2022 Genesis G80 Sport AWD - $64,495

2022 Genesis G80 Sport Prestige AWD - $70,795

All prices include destination.

