What do you do when your run-of-the-mill Bentley just isn't luxurious enough? You turn to Mulliner, Bentley's personalization department, which can handle everything from a small tweak to building a whole car.

To showcase what Mulliner is capable of, Bentley commissioned the Continental GT Mulliner which was unveiled over the weekend at the Salon Privé Concours d'Elegance in Oxfordshire, United Kingdom. The special coupe complements a Continental GT Convertible Mulliner unveiled in February.

2020 Bentley Continental GT Mulliner and Continental GT Convertible Mulliner

The transformation starts at the front where a new grille with a double-diamond pattern is added. This is complemented by bespoke side vents that continue the silver on black diamond theme of the grille. Completing the look on the outside are 22-inch wheels with a 10-spoke pattern and floating center caps that remain upright as the wheel rotates, so the Bentley “B” logo is always in the correct position.

More diamond patterns are found inside, such as the pattern of the quilted leather on the seats and other surfaces. Each stitched diamond requires 712 individual stitches, bringing the grand total in the car to almost 400,000. Another special touch is the center console whose surface also sports a diamond pattern.

2020 Bentley Continental GT Mulliner

A unique Breitling clock also sits in the center console, and as a special touch, the brushed-metal finish of the clock is used for the gauges of the digital instrument cluster. Another special touch comes in the form of a silhouette of the car marked in a panel facing the front passenger.

Both the Continental GT Mulliner and Continental GT Convertible Mulliner will be available to order from October, and of course everything will be customizable. Buyers will also be able to choose between the standard 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V-8 with 542 horsepower or available 6.0-liter twin-turbocharged W-12 with a meaty 626 hp. In both cases drive is to all four wheels via an 8-speed automatic.

2020 Bentley Continental GT Mulliner

Deliveries are scheduled to start in early 2021. Each buyer will also receive a Mulliner-branded presentation box for the keys, which will feature leather pouches matching the colors of their car's trim.

Bentley hasn't said how many build slots are available, though it's safe to assume numbers will be limited.