Mercedes-Benz is out testing an electric compact crossover that will form part of the GLC-Class family, and the latest spy footage depicts an AMG-tuned version. The new crossover will replace the EQC sold overseas when it arrives on the market in 2025.

Polestar used a prototype of its upcoming 5 sedan to demonstrate high-speed charging capability that can add 200 miles of range in around 10 minutes. The prototype was fitted with a battery from Israeli company StoreDot for the demo, though the 5 will feature a different battery when it enters production next year.

A McLaren F1 driven just 254 miles in the three decades since it left the factory is currently up for sale. The current owner bought the car in 2021 for a bit over $20 million and has only added 11 miles since then.

2026 Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC EV caught on video

Polestar 5 with 77-kwh battery charged from 10-80% in 10 minutes

McLaren F1 with just 254 miles on the clock can be yours

How much safer is automatic emergency braking? IIHS finds out

Review: 2024 Mercedes-Benz AMG CLE 53 4Matic+ brings big coupe fun

Honda commits to $11B EV hub in Canada, to start in 2028

MG hires Bugatti Veyron designer

Genesis expands faulty fuel pump recall

Bentley Bentayga Apex Edition dons carbon-fiber wheels

Flexible controls could boost EV charging station reliability