Mercedes-Benz is out testing an electric compact crossover that will form part of the GLC-Class family, and the latest spy footage depicts an AMG-tuned version. The new crossover will replace the EQC sold overseas when it arrives on the market in 2025.
Polestar used a prototype of its upcoming 5 sedan to demonstrate high-speed charging capability that can add 200 miles of range in around 10 minutes. The prototype was fitted with a battery from Israeli company StoreDot for the demo, though the 5 will feature a different battery when it enters production next year.
A McLaren F1 driven just 254 miles in the three decades since it left the factory is currently up for sale. The current owner bought the car in 2021 for a bit over $20 million and has only added 11 miles since then.
You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.
2026 Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC EV caught on video
Polestar 5 with 77-kwh battery charged from 10-80% in 10 minutes
McLaren F1 with just 254 miles on the clock can be yours
How much safer is automatic emergency braking? IIHS finds out
Review: 2024 Mercedes-Benz AMG CLE 53 4Matic+ brings big coupe fun
Honda commits to $11B EV hub in Canada, to start in 2028
MG hires Bugatti Veyron designer
Genesis expands faulty fuel pump recall
Bentley Bentayga Apex Edition dons carbon-fiber wheels
Flexible controls could boost EV charging station reliability