Performance through lightweighting is a popular upgrade in the automotive world, though it isn't typically applied to big and burly SUVs like the Bentley Bentayga.

Nevertheless, Bentley has diligently applied the performance philosophy to the Bentayga platform and the result is the Bentayga Apex Edition unveiled on Monday.

In a quest to reduce unsprung mass, the SUV has been fitted with 22-inch wheels made from carbon fiber. The brakes also feature carbon-ceramic rotors, and together with the wheels means unsprung mass has been reduced by approximately 97 pounds. Bentley said this in turn results in increased steering agility.

The increased stiffness of the carbon-fiber wheels compared to standard aluminum set also means less loss of camber due to wheel flex, which Bentley said results in improved grip levels.

2024 Bentley Bentayga Apex Edition

More carbon fiber is used for the aerodynamic package which consists of a front splitter, rear spoiler, and side sills. The side mirror caps are also carbon fiber, and carbon fiber is also used for some of the interior trim. The Bentayga's available Naim premium audio system is also included as standard.

The Bentayga Apex Edition is based on the Bentayga S. This means it features a 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V-8 rated at 542 hp, or enough for 0-60 mph acceleration in 4.4 seconds and a top speed of 180 mph. It also features as standard the Bentayga's available active anti-roll and rear-wheel-steering systems.

To ensure the SUVs stand out, Bentley has added a special livery featuring a central stripe extending over the hood and roof, similar to what you might find on a Dodge Durango SRT. There are six color combinations to choose from, though owners of last year's Continental GT Le Mans Edition are able to commission an example of the SUV with details matching their special coupe and convertible.

Bentley will build just 20 examples of the Bentayga Apex Edition for worldwide sale. The automaker hasn't said whether any build slots will be offered to U.S. customers. A price tag also hasn't been announced.