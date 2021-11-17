Fisker Inc. on Wednesday unveiled a production-ready prototype of its 2023 Ocean electric crossover.

The 2021 Los Angeles auto show introduction comes exactly one year prior to the targeted start of production on Nov. 17, 2022 at the Magna-Steyr plant in Graz, Austria.

The Ocean will be offered in Sport, Ultra, and Extreme versions. The base front-wheel-drive Sport will have a single 275-hp electric motor, do 0-60 mph in 6.9 seconds, and achieve 250 miles of range, according to Fisker.

Upgrading to the Ocean Ultra adds dual-motor all-wheel drive, boosting output to 540 hp and dropping the 0-60 mph time to 3.9 seconds. The Extreme further increases output to 550 hp and cuts the 0-60 mph time to a claimed 3.6 seconds. Fisker quotes a 340-mile range for the Ultra and more than 350 miles for the Extreme.

Sizes and capacities for battery packs haven't been released, but Fisker noted that the base Ocean Sport will use lithium-iron phosphate (LFP) cells, while other models will use nickel manganese cobalt (NMC) cells. CATL is the battery supplier.

In addition, the first 5,000 vehicles produced will be in special Ocean One trim. Based on the Extreme model, it features 22-inch wheels and matte-metallic Big Sur Blue paint. One and Extreme models also get a solar roof that Fisker says could add up to 1,500 miles of range per year.

Customers will likely get most of their electricity from charging, though. Fisker previously said the Ocean would be capable of DC fast charging at up to 250 kw. The company plans to include some Electrify America charging for customers. At the L.A. reveal, Fisker also said vehicle-to-vehicle and vehicle-to-home charging, which the company calls PowerHouse, will be standard.

Fisker also quotes a 2,040-pound towing capacity for the base front-wheel -rive Sport, and 4,000 pounds for the all-wheel-drive Ultra, Extreme, and One.

The Ultra, Extreme, and One also get the previously shown "California Mode" that drops the side windows and rear liftgate window simultaneously. There's also a "Limo Mode" that allows rear-seat passengers to control temperature and audio.

A panoramic fixed-glass roof is standard on the base Sport, along with a 17.1-inch center touchscreen supplied by Foxconn-owned Sharp. The standard Intelligent Pilot driver-assist suite includes features like automatic emergency braking and driver-attention monitoring.

The Ocean's dimensions have changed a bit since the concept version that debuted at CES in 2020. The length is now 188.0 inches, width is 78.5 inches, and height is 64.1 inches. The Ocean rides on a 115.0-inch wheelbase, and while Fisker hasn't revealed full specifications, it noted 41.1 inches and 40.4 inches of front and rear leg room, respectively.

Pricing will start at $37,499 for the base Ocean Sport, while the Ultra will cost $49,999. The Extreme and One will both start at $68,999. Fisker is asking for a $250 deposit for reservations, and is also offering a lease option for $379 a month with a $2,999 initiation and activation fee. That includes 30,000 miles per year and the ability to walk away at any time without penalty.