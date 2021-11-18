Vinfast on Wednesday kicked off its arrival in the U.S. with the unveiling of two electric crossovers at the 2021 Los Angeles Auto Show.

The rapidly growing Vietnamese automaker brought the small VF E35 and mid-size VF E36 models, both of which are confirmed for local sale. In other markets, Vinfast also has a compact VF E34 on offer.

The crossovers were styled by Pininfarina but were engineered in-house at Vinfast. The VF E35 on display in L.A. looked ready for the showroom, though the VF E36 was missing an interior.

The VF E36 is likely to be the best bet for our market. The three-row crossover has a length of 201 inches and a dual-motor powertrain generating a combined 402 hp. Vinfast plans to offer two battery options, with the bigger claimed to deliver over 400 miles of range. The smaller option should still deliver a healthy 300 miles.

Premium features will include a 15.4-inch infotainment screen, panoramic glass roof, adaptive LED headlights, head-up display, and a host of electronic driver-assist features including collision warning and automatic parking.

Vinfast VF E36 Vinfast VF E36 Vinfast VF E36

For the VF E35, Vinfast will also offer two battery options, expected to deliver ranges of about 285 miles and 310 miles. The VF E35 will also benefit from the driver-assist features found in the FV E36.

Vinfast's plan to stand out is by offering a premium product at a reasonable price, though the company didn't say how much its crossovers will cost.

The company will start taking pre-orders for the VF E35 and VF E36 by mid-2022 and should follow with the start of deliveries by the end of that year. The company already has a U.S. headquarters in L.A. and will focus on the California market initially. It plans to have 60 company-owned dealerships in the state within the next 12-18 months.

Production of Vinfast vehicles is currently handled at a plant in Hai Phong, Vietnam, but a U.S. plant could be opened as early as 2024, Michael Lohscheller, CEO of Vinfast, said in L.A.

For more L.A. Auto Show news, head to our dedicated hub.