Volkswagen's Tiguan is a great choice for young families looking for a roomy crossover but aren't quite ready to move up to a mid- or full-size offering.

Our latest spy shots suggest that VW is now working on a redesign for the Tiguan—with electric power on the menu.

The vehicle in our spy shots is thought to be a test mule for the new Tiguan. It's based on an EV platform but is using the modified body of the current Tiguan to hide those new mechanicals. The body is the short-wheelbase Tiguan sold overseas and not the long-wheelbase version that we get standard here in the U.S., and features a sealed grille for aerodynamic purposes.

Expect the new Tiguan to feature a rugged look similar to the current model, to help differentiate it from the curvier ID.4. The size also likely won't change much given the lack of modifications made to the test mule's body.

The current Tiguan only reached the U.S. in 2017 but has been on sale overseas since 2015, so VW developing a redesign isn't surprising. The new Tiguan is expected to debut in 2024, meaning we'll likely see it arrive as a 2025 model. Stay tuned for updates as development continues.