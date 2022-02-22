The Hyundai Kona is a solid option for buyers looking for a zippy urban cruiser, and with new N Line and N versions joining the lineup for 2022, there's now serious performance to boot. There's even an electric version for buyers who want battery power.

The subcompact Kona has been with us since the 2018 model year, with a mild update introduced for 2022. New spy shots suggest that Hyundai is now working on a redesigned model.

Judging by the prototype in our spy shots, the Kona's redesign is likely to be more of a heavy update than a true redesign, as we can see that the outline of the doors is unchanged from the current Kona. Refraining from developing a new Kona from scratch makes sense as Hyundai, like most major automakers, prepares for a mostly electric lineup by the end of the decade.

It isn't clear what Hyundai has planned for the powertrains, but regular gas, hybrid and electric options should remain. The most powerful option in the current Kona is the 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-4 found in the Kona N, good for 276 hp and 289 lb-ft of torque.

Look for the redesigned Kona to be introduced in late 2023 as a 2024 model. Note, the Kona is no longer the smallest Hyundai crossover. Below the Kona sits the Venue, which Hyundai launched for 2020. Elsewhere, the automaker sells a model called the Bayon as its smallest crossover offering.