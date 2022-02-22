Mercedes-Benz has a redesigned 2022 C-Class on its way to showrooms shortly and once again the nameplate will offer performance versions developed by Mercedes-Benz AMG.

Our latest spy shots show a prototype for a redesigned version of the sporty C43, in its wagon body style. The C43 sedan has also been spied. Unfortunately, the new C-Class isn't coming to the U.S. in wagon form, so you can also count out this C43 Wagon making it here. The C43 sedan should start sales here later this year as a 2023 model.

We know this is the C43 because of the four round exhaust tips at the rear, the Panamericana grille up front, and the big brake rotors at each corner. Testers for the C63 have also been spotted and are distinguished by a more aggressive front fascia, square-shaped exhaust tips, and better brakes, possibly even carbon-ceramic rotors.

Both the new C43 and C63 will adopt turbocharged 4-cylinder engines. Yes, get ready to say goodbye to the V-8 in the C63.

2023 Mercedes-Benz AMG C43 Wagon spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

The C43 should have AMG's 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-4 found in the tuner's compact range. It delivers as much as 416 hp in some of the compact models, eclipsing the current C43's 385 hp. Expect the new C43 to have even more than 416, thanks to a boost from a hybrid system.

The C63 will feature this same engine paired with a more complex hybrid system comprising a rear-mounted electric motor, and deliver a combined output of up to 643 hp, which is well above the current model's maximum 503 hp. There will be a weight penalty though of about 550 pounds, due to all of the hybrid hardware.

A 9-speed automatic and all-wheel-drive system will complete the mechanical package on both the C43 and C63.

Look for the new C43, in both sedan and wagon body styles, to debut shortly. The new C63 should also be revealed soon. Like the new C43, the new C63 should go on sale later this year. Stay tuned.