Kia has been spotted testing a prototype for an updated version of its popular Telluride mid-size SUV.

The three-row SUV is one of Kia's best-selling models in the U.S., with 2021's sales tally coming in at 93,705 units, the best result since the SUV hit the market in early 2019. With this kind of momentum, Kia is unlikely to rock the boat with its update.

The prototype is heavily camouflaged but we can spot revised fascias front and rear. There's also a revised front grille and possibly some tweaks to the headlights.

There should be some minor updates inside as well. However, a big 10.3-inch infotainment screen was just made standard for 2022, so we don't expect any changes in this regard.

2023 Kia Telluride facelift spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

We also don't expect any change in the powertrain department. The Telluride is currently offered exclusively with a 3.8-liter V-6 rated at 291 hp. The engine is mated to an 8-speed automatic and can be paired with either standard front-wheel drive or available all-wheel drive.

The Telluride arrived on the market for the 2020 model year. Given Kia's typical model cycle, we should see the updated version arrive for the 2023 model year, meaning a debut should happen later this year. And considering the Telluride is a close relative of the Hyundai Palisade, expect the Hyundai to also receive an update in the near future.

Production of the Telluride is handled at Kia's plant in West Point, Georgia. The Palisade is built at a plant in Ulsan, South Korea.

The 2022 Telluride is priced from $34,015, including a $1,225 destination charge. A small price hike is possible for the updated version.